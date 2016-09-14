What's the Deal With Bibo Cosmetics?

If you've been on the internet in the past few weeks, you've probably seen the above video circulating, in which a woman uses a Sharpie marker on her face and proceeds to cover the marks with the Bibo HD Foundation. When you head over to the e-commerce page at bibocosmetics.co, the brand claims you only need a layer of the liquid for a full-coverage finish that won't clog your pores, and after watching a few more of the Sharpie coverage videos, we were equal parts skeptical and intrigued.

To conceal the pen marks, most testers used around 4 pumps of the liquid. If you're working with that standard, then the foundation will cover up the ink, but realistically, you probably only need 1 or 2 pumps to get the finish you need. We did some digging, and an entire range of Bibo Cosmetics was once in production, and since being discontinued, fans all over the web have expressed just how much they missed the foundation in particular. We have yet to determine if the current version matches up to the discontinued one—it's pretty hard to get your hands on the OG foundation—but if the video above is a true testament to its coverage, we imagine it isn't too far off. Hit play to see it in action.