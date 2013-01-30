What's Bruno Mars's Perfect Date Night? He Told InStyle!

When Bruno Mars sings, he makes fans swoon over his smooth voice and confident swagger (proof: his latest album, Unorthodox Jukebox, in stores now). So, with Valentine's Day just around the corner, we had to wonder: What's a typical date night like with this Grammy winner? "A Bruno Mars date starts with me on the floor, hot fudge over my naked body—just to see...I like a girl who's open to anything," Mars joked in InStyle's February issue as the featured Man of Style. "I'm kidding! I love to go to the movies and the beach and then dinner." But don't ask this singer for a serenade during dessert. "No, that's cornball. No girl wants that. Maybe if it's done right. I'd feel cheesy just singing, like, with a microphone all ready to go." Sounds like the perfect evening to us!

On Mars: Shipley & Halmos coat. Gucci shirt. Borsalino for J.J. Hat Center fedora. All jewelry, his own.