What You've Been Waiting For: The New York Fashion Week Schedule is Here!

It's down to the wire for the designers who are busy finalizing their spring/summer 2014 presentation for Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week (September 5 - 12). For everyone else, it's the calm before the storm. But if the week can't come fast enough for you, find the preliminary schedule for all the shows at the white tents below for a quick Fashion Week fix, complete with bite-size notes on NYFW first-timers, fave beauty moments from the past season and more. Scroll down to see the full list!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

9 AM: Nicholas K

10 AM: BCBG Max Azria

11 AM: Richard Chai LOVE

1 PM: Supima

2 PM: Tadashi Shoji

2:30 PM: Candela

3 PM: Desigual

5 PM: Marissa Webb

6 PM: The Art Institute of New York City

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

8:30 AM: Fashion Law Institute

9 AM: Zimmermann (* Nicky Zimmerman, an award-winning Australian designer, is bringing her talented designs across the ocean to showcase her spring/summer 2014 collection for the first time at New York Fashion Week)

10 AM: Project Runway

11 AM: Carmen Marc Valvo

12 PM: Noon by Noor

2 PM: Nautica

3 PM: Rebecca Minkoff

6 PM: Nicole Miller

7 PM: Argentine Designers

7 PM: Todd Snyder

7:30 PM: Elle Fashion

8 PM: Academy of Art University

9 PM: Mark + Estel (* The designing duo Mark Tango and Estel Day have channeled their love of music and rocker style into their eponymous brand, making it popular among celebrities, including Mary-Kate Olsen and Lady Gaga. They're showing their 13th collection for the first time at NYFW.)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

9 AM: Ruffian (* Ever since Ruffian designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morals collaborated with MAC to launch press-on nail art kits that played on their signature half-moon mani, we've been hot on their heels for brilliant backstage beauty trends. This season, take note of the models' makeup, hair and nails--we bet the beauty will be just as great as the clothes.)

9:30 AM: Rafael Cennamo

10 AM: Lacoste

11 AM: Jill Stuart

12 PM: Son Jung Wan

2 PM: Mara Hoffman

2:30 PM: Malan Breton

3 PM: Herve Leger by Max Azria

4 PM: Katya Leonovich

6:30 PM: Charlotte Ronson

7 PM: Monique Lhuillier

9 PM: Venexiana

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

11 AM: Lela Rose

1 PM: DKNY

2 PM: Tracy Reese

3 PM: Custo Barcelona

3:30 PM: Trina Turk

4 PM: Diane von Furstenberg

5 PM: Joanna Mastroianni

5 PM: Y-3

6 PM: Vivienne Tam

7 PM: Zac Posen

8 PM: Ralph Rucci

8 PM: Ricardo Seco

9 PM: Emerson by Jackie Fraser-Swan

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

9 AM: Mathieu MIrano

9:30 AM: Rubin Singer (* The designer was picked to make Beyonce's costume for her Superbowl half-time performance come to life. And that he did, after sketching a strong, powerful ensemble inspired by Valkyries in Norse mythology. Call it the Queen Bey-effect, but we're excited to see what else Rubin has up his sleeves.]

10 AM: Carolina Herrera

11 AM: Tommy Hilfiger

1 PM: Pamella Roland

2 PM: Hache

2:30 PM: Czar by Cesar Galindo

3 PM: Concept Korea

4 PM: Donna Karan New York

5 PM: Falguni and Shane Peacock

6 PM: Reem Acra

7 PM: Kaufmanfranco

8 PM: Libertine

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

9 AM: Tory Burch

9:30 AM: J. Crew

9:30 AM: Steven Alan

10 AM: Badgley Mischka

11 AM: Vera Wang

1 PM: Jenny Packham

1 PM: Diesel Black Gold

1:30 PM: Adeam

2 PM: Naeem Khan

3 PM: Dennis Basso

5 PM: Alon Livne

6 PM: Zang Toi

6 PM: MM6 Maison Martin Margiela

9 PM: Fashion Shenzhen (* Typically slotted during London Fashion Week, Fashion Shenzhen is coming to New York with Chinese brands Ellasay and Denhao)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

9 AM: Bibhu Mohapatra

9:30 AM: Brandon Sun

10 AM: Michael Kors (* Michael Kors' renowned eponymous brand is 32 years old this year! As a NYFW veteran, we know the seasoned designer will showcase covetable looks to drool over--once again.)

11 AM: Nanette Lepore

1 PM: Rachel Zoe

2 PM: J. Mendel

2:30 PM: Clover Canyon

3 PM: Milly by Michelle Smith

5 PM: Betsey Johnson

6 PM: Anna Sui

6:30 PM: Anya Caliendo

7 PM: Osklen

8 PM: B. Michael America

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

(* Last but not least! These big-time designers will be sending their spring/summer looks down the catwalk, not at the big white tents, but at various locations across the city.)

10 AM: Ralph Lauren

11 AM: Ralph Lauren

2 PM: Calvin Klein Collection

8 PM: Marc Jacobs