This Is What Your Bag Says About You

A great bag not only ties an outfit together, but often says what kind of fashion person you are. Sure, if you are the credit card and phone only type, you've got us all beat in the efficiency department, but if you're proud of your "It" accessory, you wear it with aplomb. Thus, in honor of fashion month, a primer on the different ways street style stars carry their bag and what it says about you.

On the Shoulder = The Multitasker

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images; Miquel Benitez/WireImage; Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Between a dozen daily shows and after-hours parties, you've got every essential under the sun on you—show invitations, gum, granola bars, floss, and a lint roller, at the very least. Despite your hodge podge approach to what's in your bag, you're still effortlessly on the go, which means you're hands-free at all times.

In the Crook of the Arm = The Lady

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images; Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

It may not be the most comfortable of positions, but carrying your bag in the crook of your arm requires a certain level of polish. You like to consider yourself a modern day Jackie O (her finest fashion moment was when she was exiting a car in this exact way) and you like structure in all forms (yes, that means Chanel).

In the Hand = The Showoff

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images; Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images; Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

What better way to let people know you've got a new bag than putting it on full display. You wouldn't even think of letting an arm or a hand get in the way of your showpiece, so you hold it in the palm. All eyes will be right on you.

