Below is an excerpt from "What You Need to Make Your Summer Style Last” which originally appeared on POPSUGAR FASHION. Read the full story at popsugar.com.

What's on our end-of-summer shopping list? A healthy mix of pieces to keep cool—a swimsuit from a just-discovered designer—and accessories to help with the transition to fall, like open-toe booties and slogan sweatshirts. And just so September doesn't clock us out of nowhere, we're throwing in a few back-to-school essentials that even a working woman can add to her fashion arsenal. So, if you can't beat ’em, join ’em, and shop our August must-have style items now.

MORE FROM POPSUGAR FASHION:• 16 Mini Bags That'll Give You Major Style Cred• Fashion Bites When Shark Week Comes to Shore• 13 Sale Finds That Will Totally Make Your Day