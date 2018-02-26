Four Things to Consider Before Dyeing Your Hair Pink

As evidenced by the wave of pastel hair colors, Hollywood is thinking pink. Though the edgy effect looks great on stars like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, and Hailey Baldwin, having pink hair isn't always a journey seen through rose-tinted glasses if you factor in the upkeep and damage that the process can do to your strands. Still, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take the look on a test-drive. Before you make the plunge, we outlined four key things you need to consider.

Your Natural Hair Color

Getting pink hair is slightly more complicated than slapping a jar of Manic Panic on your ends if you aren't starting with a light base. Those with blonde strands can probably DIY the effect at home, but for natural brunettes, the process is a lot more intense and requires professional help. If you're starting with a dark base, find a salon that specializes in color, as the natural pigment in your hair must be completely bleached and stripped before the pink dye is applied. Salons that put an emphasis on creative color, in particular, should be able to correctly lift your natural tone with minimal damage.

Your Undertones

The warm flamingo hue you saw on Instagram may be less flattering IRL if you have a cooler complexion. Just as you would determine a natural-looking hair color based off of your cool or warm undertones, picking a pink shade should follow the same format. Those with warm skin tones should choose warm pinks with hints of orange or yellow, whereas cool skin is flattered by equally-cool fuchsia and magenta hues that have a violet or blue base.

The Upkeep

Crayola shades tend to fade faster than their natural-looking counterparts, so to keep your pink hair fresh, you'll need to remove any conditioners or shampoos that contain sulfates from your routine, as they could strip the color. In between salon visits—which will definitely become more frequent if you want to commit to the trend, so clear your schedule—use a color-depositing conditioner every other time you shower. We love the dpHUE GLOSS+ Burnt Copper ($30; dermstore.com).

Your Work Environment

Within a creative environment, working a bold carnation color is nothing out of the ordinary, but if your office is more corporate, consider going for a more subtle effect to prevent breaking any dress codes put in place by HR. In a buttoned-up work environment, a soft rose gold ombré, or even a temporary stripe of pink aptly-situated in your top knot just might fly.