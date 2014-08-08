What Would Lea Michele Do If She Wasn't an Actress? Quite Possibly Be a Florist

At the launch of Donatienne’s fall 2014 handbag collection yesterday, Lea Michele may have discovered her next career: a florist! Aside from checking out the brand's new line at the afternoon event, guests were able to create their own floral arrangements from a wagon of beautiful buds including fresh roses, hydrangeas, lisianthuses, and more (below), provided by eco-friendly floral company The Bouqs.

"This is the greatest day of my life," Michele, who looked boho chic in a white tank, bright printed maxi skirt, Jennifer Meyer wishbone necklace, espadrille wedges, and Donatienne fringed white clutch, said as she was creating her bouquet. "I would be so happy working with flowers every day." The actress exclaimed, "How nice is this?!" as she meticulously picked out her flowers with fellow attendee Jessica Szohr and excitedly put together her arrangement in a blue mason jar.

Courtesy of Ashley Barrett

Other celebrity guests at the event, which was held at the Beverly Hills home of Donatienne designer Nikki Erwin, included Haylie Duff (who created the menu for the brunch), Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Jennifer Meyer.

—With reporting by Heather Newgen