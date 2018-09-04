Actress Piper Perabo Was Arrested at Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation Hearing

The first day of the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh — Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee — is in the books. We've got three more days to go, but before we get there, here are the moments that everyone is talking about from day one.
There were protestors. So. Many. Protestors.
The rear rows of the court house were close to empty before 8 a.m. (!) after scores were escorted out of the room by police. Several women dressed in Handmaid's Tale-esque red robes also flocked to the court house.
Democratic members of Congress, including Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, also immediately called for the hearing to be adjourned.
Actress Piper Perabo was arrested.
"Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women," Perabo later tweeted. "I can't be silent when someon is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights." She was one of nearly two dozen protestors that were arrested, according to Politico.
Kavanaugh refused to shake the hand of Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed at the Parkland shooting earlier this year.
Some have defended Kavanaugh's actions, saying that security intervened when Guttenberg approached him. However, the moment was caught from multiple angles and footage appears to show that Kavanaugh looked Guttenberg in the eye as he introduced himself before turning away of his own volition. The clip has since gone viral.
Bloomberg reports that the NRA has promised at least $1 million on pro-Kavanaugh ads.
Senator Ben Sasse called lamented the "hysteria" surrounding the confirmation hearing, and called criticisms "deranged comments."
Needless to say, Twitter was enraged.
The woman sitting directly behind Kavanaugh was accused of flashing the white power symbol.
Zina Bash, a Republican from McAllen, Texas, had plenty of screen time thanks to her seat directly behind Kavanaugh's shoulder. Twitter immediately honed in on her hand, however, which appeared to be flashing the white power symbol while resting on her arm. She previously worked for Kavanaugh, according to Heavy.