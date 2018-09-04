Actress Piper Perabo Was Arrested at Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation Hearing

The first day of the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh — Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee — is in the books. We've got three more days to go, but before we get there, here are the moments that everyone is talking about from day one.

There were protestors. So. Many. Protestors.

The rear rows of the court house were close to empty before 8 a.m. (!) after scores were escorted out of the room by police. Several women dressed in Handmaid's Tale-esque red robes also flocked to the court house.

Kavanaugh hearing has already interrupted at least 3 times by protestors. Police escorted some out pic.twitter.com/DIow61maOR — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) September 4, 2018

After the arrests at the Kavanaugh Hearing there are plenty of seats open in the hearing room: pic.twitter.com/LV0LC14HEf — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

Democratic members of Congress, including Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, also immediately called for the hearing to be adjourned.

JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Actress Piper Perabo was arrested.

"Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women," Perabo later tweeted. "I can't be silent when someon is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights." She was one of nearly two dozen protestors that were arrested, according to Politico.

I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings.



Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.#StopKavanaghpic.twitter.com/f3SG7gmVam — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh refused to shake the hand of Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed at the Parkland shooting earlier this year.

Some have defended Kavanaugh's actions, saying that security intervened when Guttenberg approached him. However, the moment was caught from multiple angles and footage appears to show that Kavanaugh looked Guttenberg in the eye as he introduced himself before turning away of his own volition. The clip has since gone viral.

Bloomberg reports that the NRA has promised at least $1 million on pro-Kavanaugh ads.

Watch this. Then watch it again.



And then re-read all the puff pieces about how Brett Kavanaugh is “so nice”.



He wouldn’t even shake Fred Guttenberg’s hand, whose daughter was murdered at Parkland.



Deplorable. pic.twitter.com/27WBH2Y9Vk — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) September 4, 2018

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

Senator Ben Sasse called lamented the "hysteria" surrounding the confirmation hearing, and called criticisms "deranged comments."

Needless to say, Twitter was enraged.

Sen. Ben Sasse says the "deranged comments" criticizing Kavanaugh have nothing to do with him:



"The hysteria around Supreme Court confirmation hearings is coming from the fact that we have a fundamental misunderstanding of the role" of SCOTUS in America https://t.co/CvlhDQZlEX pic.twitter.com/qEJBPpZeYg — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh supporters are using words like “unhinged” and “deranged” and “hysterical” to paint the heavily-female anti-Kavanaugh push. Calling a woman crazy during an argument never works out well, my dudes. — erin “!" ryan (@morninggloria) September 4, 2018

The woman sitting directly behind Kavanaugh was accused of flashing the white power symbol.

Zina Bash, a Republican from McAllen, Texas, had plenty of screen time thanks to her seat directly behind Kavanaugh's shoulder. Twitter immediately honed in on her hand, however, which appeared to be flashing the white power symbol while resting on her arm. She previously worked for Kavanaugh, according to Heavy.