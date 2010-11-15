What Will Newly Engaged Jessica Simpson Wear Down the Aisle?

Best wishes to Jessica Simpson and her fiancé Eric Johnson: The couple of five months announced their engagement over the weekend and a happy Jessica was spotted wearing a Neil Lane ruby and diamond ring on Saturday at Dillard’s in Kansas City while promoting her clothing line. What will Jessica wear on her big day? We selected the top looks from the spring 2011 bridal collections. View some of Jessica Simpson’s wedding dress options and let us know your pick!

