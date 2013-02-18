What Will Anne Hathaway Wear to the Oscars?

Anne Hathaway has already worn a selection of designers this awards season—from left, Chanel at the Golden Globes, Giambattista Valli at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards, Oscar de la Renta at the Critics's Choice Awards, Givenchy at the London premiere of Les Miserables—and now she’s gearing up for the ultimate fashion moment, the Academy Awards. What will she wear? At the annual nominees luncheon this month, she still didn’t know. “I need to get on that, don’t I?” she told reporters. “I definitely have some ideas, some cool options, but no specific plans yet, no preparation.” Here’s an idea! While the Les Miserables star favors neutral colors like whites, golds, and blacks (as seen above), we’d love to see her in a bright color, perhaps even the color of the year, emerald, which would complement her pale skin perfectly. She is nominated, after all—own the night, Anne!

— Lindzi Scharf