What Were Your Favorite Looks of the Week? Choose Your Fashion A-List Now!

It’s time to pick your Fashion A-List! These five glamorous looks topped InStyle‘s Look of the Day section this week and scored spots in our Fashion A-List. Our top picks include: Katy Perry (in Tadashi Shoji), Rachel Bilson (in 3.1 Phillip Lim), Amanda Seyfried (in Givenchy), Kate Hudson (in Balmain), and Diane Kruger (in Mary Katrantzou). Now that you know our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your top looks, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.
MORE:
• Rachel Bilson's Braided Half-Updo• Get Amanda Seyfried's Red Lipstick • Katy Perry's Stylist Johnny Wujek on Her Prism Look