The InStyle and Facebook Red Carpet Talk Meter Results Are In! See the Most Buzzed-About Moments from the 2014 Emmys

Last night, the social media sphere was abuzz with all things #Emmys (naturally!), and thanks to our partnership with Facebook, we have the scoop on who dominated the digital conversations on Facebook. Using the Red Carpet Talk Meter, we gauged the chatter around the show, and worked through the night to have all the information on what you loved most according to your status updates and comments!

The most buzzed-about fashion term of the night was "red dress," which is not surprising as the hue swept the carpet, while the glittering diamonds that adorned the stars had you chattering in terms of jewelry. However, those weren't the only things that made the Emmys trending all night long. Scroll down to get the scoop on the most gabbed about gowns, the most popular hairstyles, and the buzziest designers, along with a map that shows you which nominees were the talk of the United States.

Most Buzzed About Dresses:

1. Julia Roberts in Elie Saab: Our September cover girl truly wowed in a midnight blue minidress, which was fully embroidered with stones and pearls, and featured a peplum waist encrusted with Swarovski crystals.

2. Lena Dunham in Giambattista Valli: Plucked straight from the runway, the Girls star paired a white pajama-style top with a sweeping ombré skirt complete with train.

3. Kerry Washington in Prada: The Scandal actress looked magnificent in the orange column gown, which showed off just the right amount of leg.

4. Sarah Silverman in Marni: Silverman made us all laugh when she revealed that she was wearing Marni. "The character from Girls, Marni with an 'i.' In case you don't know fashion," she said,

5. Gwen Stefani in Versace: The singer made quite the impression on the carpet in her Versace number, which was made up of thousands of Swarovski crystals.

Most Buzzed About Hair:

1. Julia Roberts: Parted down the middle, Roberts let her sunny blond hair fall into natural beachy waves.

2. Lena Dunham: Dunham's recently dyed her hair platinum blond, and her updated ’do caused quite the stir.

3. Taylor Schilling: The Orange Is the New Black star swept up her strands into a romantic updo.

4. January Jones: Bold bangs dominated Jones's look, making her style feel very modern and glamorous.

5. Halle Berry: Berry's artfully mussed pixie provided short hair inspiration for all.

Most Buzzed About Designers:

1. Versace: Gwen Stefani's silver dress made quite the impression thanks to its sparkly nature and peek-a-boo detailing.

2. Prada: Kerry Washington was the only star of the night to wear Prada, Washington certainly made her on-screen counterpart Olivia Pope proud.

3. Zac Posen: Heidi Klum, Lucy Liu, and Anna Chlumsky all wore the designer, who was also one of the night's attendees.

4. Elie Saab: Julia Roberts and Halle Berry both wowed in the gowns by the designer, and two of the night's best dressed.

5. Christian Siriano: Sarah Hyland made the midi trend look oh-so-chic in a gorgeous color block ensemble by the designer.

But that's not all! Check out these maps that show which nominees people around the country couldn't stop talking about the week leading up to the show.

Kerry Washington and Robin Wright were the two most buzzed about, while Claire Danes dominated the conversation in South Dakota.

Melissa McCarthy completely took over the comedy conversation thanks to her big nod for Mike & Molly.

