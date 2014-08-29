What Went Down During Aaron Paul's Fan-Frenzied Breaking Bad Scavenger Hunt

Is Aaron Paul the coolest celebrity in all of Hollywood right now? If you're a Breaking Bad fan who took part in the star's most recent scavenger hunt, that's more than likely going to be a resounding, Jesse Pinkman-inspired, "Yeah, b—!" During his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, the three-time Emmy-winning actor discussed with host Jimmy Kimmel how he recently pulled off a city-wide search in Los Angeles for Breaking Bad memorabilia, including signed scripts and Jesse's infamous hazmat suit.

The actor explained that he took to Twitter to give clues to rabid fans on where to find them, and within mere moments, his followers popped up to try and claim the coveted collectors items. "It's a beautiful thing," he told Kimmel of the fandom.

This particular scavenger hunt—which Paul did right before this year's Emmys (where he won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)—resulted in some outrageous fan encounters, including a pair of cheaters who staked out his house and an asthmatic fan who chased him down. Yep, Breaking Bad fans still really love show, and they still really love Aaron Paul. Hey, can you blame them?

Watch Aaron Paul talk about his wild Breaking Bad scavenger hunt here:

