What to Wear When You Rock the Vote on Election Day

Wondering what to wear this Election Day? We've got you covered.

If you still need to hit up the polls and cast your ballot—it's not to late!—there are plenty of ways to show off your patriotic side in major style.

While most of us won't go all out in a statement ensemble like Lady Gaga's crazy ruffled number, there are a multitude of other directions to take when it comes to voting in fashion. If you're looking for something a little more subtle, rock a bold red lip color a lá Lena Dunham and her gal pals or pull on your favorite pair of blue jeans. Anything featuring an American flag or a T-shirt that supports your candidate of choice (like the one Rihanna wore) is also the perfect way to inject some red, white, and blue into your outfit. Better yet, put a modern spin on a classic power suit like Beyoncé did at a rally for Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Check out our favorite Americana looks by clicking on the video above.