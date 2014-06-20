What to Wear to a Summer Clambake on the Beach

Image zoom Kate Lacey

This summer, we're all about fun activities tinged with nostalgia. Hot and hazy days call for parties reminiscent of the good ol' days, like a yummy beachside clambake. And a throwback summer party calls for the perfect outfit.

Since clambakes are typically casual, easy separates are a good call when it comes to your ensemble. A lacy tank paired with a loose skirt feels just polished enough for the upcoming feast. Complete the look with espadrilles—they make walking in the sand easy and can be slipped off as needed. As for accessories, keep it simple with a long necklace and stacks of delicate rings, plus sunglasses and a hat. Lastly, don't forget something to sit on—this towel and carrier looks like an animal-skin rug when unrolled—and a chic raffia tote.

Shop the looks:Tank: Ann Taylor, $59; anntaylor.com.Skirt: Creatures of Comfort, $364; creaturesofcomfort.com.Espadrilles: Soludos, $36; soludos.com.Necklace: Vanessa Arizaga, $275; vanessaarizaga.com.Rings: Catbird, $44-$198; catbirdnyc.com.Sunglasses (similar): Wildfox, $179; wildfox.com.Fedora: Christys' London, $175; nordstrom.com.Towel and carrier: Maslin & Co., $250; maslinandco.com.Tote: Mar y Sol, $115; shopmarysol.com.

