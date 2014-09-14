What was Rihanna's Favorite NYFW Accessory?

We wouldn't go so far as to call Rihanna an outfit repeater, but even still, the singer seemed to favor the same bejeweled accessory for the better part of New York Fashion Week. As expected, however, it's one hell of an accessory. At Altuzarra (above, left), Edun (above, right), and even subtly at Alexander Wang, RiRi showcased something extra shiny across her bosom: A 14kt gold bodychain with two spade-shaped lapis stones by L.A. designer Jacquie Aiche encrusted with diamonds (presumably so she could shine bright like one).

Once associated with Hindu dancers in elaborately colored silk pieces, the intricate piece of jewelry has experienced a resurgence in recent years—it even appeared in InStyle's July issue on cover girl Kate Hudson, who donned her very own Jacquie Aiche design. The designer's pieces, which have an ethereal yet rebellious quality, are also favored by resident cool girls Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sophia Bush and Candice Swanepoel. "Bodychains are modern day lingerie—feminine and powerful all at the same time," Aiche told InStyle. We couldn't agree more.

Rihanna's Aiche bodychain was customized (natch), but if you're raring to make a style statement, you can custom order your own version by visiting jacquieaiche.com.

Got NYFW nostalgia already? Click here to check out all of our coverage.