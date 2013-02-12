What Was Olivia Wilde's Most Memorable Red Carpet Ever?

Olivia Wilde’s Marchesa gown from the 2011 Golden Globes is on our list of unforgettable award show dresses, and it's just as memorable for the star. “I always feel really honored to wear pieces like that because they really should be put in a museum, it was like a work of art,” Wilde told InStyle.com at the launch of Revlon’s ColorSilk Buttercream hair color. “When I walked out of my room the day after, the dress was sitting in the middle of the living room with thousands of pounds of tulle billowing out from under it, and it just looked like this incredible sculpture!” With a dress so big, she did have to make special accommodations. “I was driving home at the end of the night with all the tulle piled on my lap, and I had to create a window in the fabric so it wouldn’t block my view,” she added. “I was thinking ‘I hope I don’t get stopped,’ but I also could have been like, ‘Officer, look at this gown! Look at my Marchesa!’” Well, it is an arresting look, isn't it?

