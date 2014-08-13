What Tunes Make Leigh Lezark, Les Twins, and More Stylish Creatives Want to Dance?

Fashion borrows what it can from art, literature, and music. So it makes sense that the most stylish people are hybrid creatives who don't just stand there, they do stuff. We asked some of our favorite artistic hyphenates, like the Les Twins duo (above), what makes them get up and dance in our special Fashion Rocks magazine for InStyle subscribers. (Not a subscriber? Become one here.) Check out the stars' moves and playlists of top songs that get them going in our gallery, and then press play below!

Plus, tune in to the two-hour live Fashion Rocks TV special (InStyle is the exclusive partner) which airs Tuesday, Sept. 9, on CBS.

[spotify id="spotify:user:instylemagazine:playlist:1A2DnqgK5sDZFAb4O3MwR3" width="480" height="608" /]