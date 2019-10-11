Everything to Know About Maddison Brown  

Months after his split from Miley Cyrus, it looks like Liam Hemsworth may be ready to move on. While his ex has been loud, proud, and very in-your-face about her subsequent relationships with Kaitlynn Carter and new beau Cody Simpson, People reports that Hemsworth was simply photographed holding hands with Maddison Brown, a fellow Aussie with an IMDb page that includes credits on the Dynasty reboot and 2015's Strangerland, when she played Nicole Kidman's daughter.

Brown's got more experience in the fashion world, where she worked as a model for big-name labels such as Jason Wu, Miu Miu, Marchesa, and Calvin Klein. She's also got magazine credits, having appeared in the pages of Vogue Australia and Marie Claire, according to Page Six. Like many models, she's got a big social media following, racking up nearly half a million followers.

Brown is a big advocate for self-care, if her social media feeds are any indication. She's posted more than once about face masks, including a snapshot of herself reading a Dynasty script while soaking up some serum.

Dynasty is her first role stateside, but Down Under, she's appeared in a series called The Kettering Incident and a movie called Go Big. She's not only focused on work in front of the camera, however. She told i-D that she's writing, too, adding that working with Kidman inspired her to try new things.

"I have a bunch of scripts that I've been writing, that I want to bring out at the right time," Brown told the magazine. "Nicole is someone that I totally look up to and especially now, because she's producing and putting stories about women on screen."

Brown and Hemsworth's outing comes just a day after sources told Us Weekly that he was "open to meeting people." The couple hasn't made any official announcement, but it looks like this New York City outing could be the beginning of something beautiful, depending on just how open Hemsworth is to sheet masks.