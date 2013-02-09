What Surprises Heidi Klum the Most? She Tells InStyle

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Randy Miller
Feb 09, 2013 @ 5:28 pm

Heidi Klum just released her fourth scent, Surprise, this month, so when we caught up with the Project Runway host at the show's finale runway show during New York Fashion Week, we had to wonder what surprises her most. "I had four, they were all my surprises," the model told InStyle.com, referring to her children Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou. "When they came out, that was the biggest surprise. Even though before you do mammograms, you kind of feel like you think what they’re going to look like, but when you look in the eyes and the face of your child for the first time, that is always the biggest surprise." Too sweet! Just like her scent, which blends colorful notes like magnolia, rose petals, and pink pepper, bottled up in ribbon-inspired flaconFind Surprise at drugstores nationwide for $28. 

Plus, see more Fashion Week news!

MORE:All the Stars at Fashion WeekJason Wu's Runway Homage to Michelle ObamaKate Holmes Debuts Chic Looks for Working Moms

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!