What the Stars are Saying About Broadway's Hottest Play, Hamilton

If there's one play that's gotten a ton of buzz this summer, it's Hamilton. In May, the rap-driven musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton wrapped up its off-Broadway run, which drew a crowd that included everyone from Paul McCartney and Julia Roberts to Helen Mirren and President Obama. And so it's no surprise that the stars have continued to turn out in full force ever since the play began its Broadway preview performances in July.
For opening night on August 6, the packed audience at the Richard Rodgers Theater included some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Bateman, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Also in attendance was Marc Jacobs, who even posted a selfie in which he's rocking one of the play's black-and-gold tank tops. But the star turnout didn't stop with Hamilton's Broadway debut. Since then, Natalie Portman, Denzel Washington, and Zachary Quinto are among those who have snagged much-coveted tickets to the hip-hop musical, which stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and a mostly non-white cast in its powerful retelling of the past.
Scroll down to see what the stars are saying—or, rather, Tweeting and 'gramming—about the play that's making history, and find out why you should try to get tickets if you're in New York City. Although we'll warn you, it's no easy feat to score seats to this consistently sold-out show.
Broadway has its new darling. @HamiltonMusical Brilliant, gorgeous moving. Thank you, wonderful cast and crew.— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) August 13, 2015
After show shenanigans @lin_manuel @lyndalopez08 #richandtone #Familia pic.twitter.com/P3ypxa6zTm— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 2, 2015
Not an exaggeration: @HamiltonMusical is the most incredible musical I've ever seen. It is BRILLIANT. The game has been changed. Get there.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 24, 2015
I had to see it again! #hamilton pic.twitter.com/9GOM8LDpFN— COMMON (@common) August 15, 2015
Whoopi saw @HamiltonMusical last night! "The best musical I have ever seen!"(📷: @WhoopiGoldberg) pic.twitter.com/xKjbftasLL— The View (@TheView) July 29, 2015
Brilliant isn't a strong enough word. Go see it and help me describe this mind blowing show! #HamiltonBway pic.twitter.com/rPXknvkv0x— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) July 24, 2015
Had a truly transformative experience at the premiere of @hamiltonmusical #unbelievable Dress and clutch by @openingceremony, earrings by @avmax, rings and bracelets by @victoriadenyjewelry, @avmaxnyc, @anziejewelry and @jenniferzeuner. Hair by @ursulastephen, makeup by me and styled by @christinajpacelli. #TransIsBeautiful
Can't begin to describe the perfection that is #HamiltonBway. @Lin_Manuel is a genius @JuddApatow & JonathanGroff r 2 pic.twitter.com/2QX9bv7BI3— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 18, 2015
.@HamiltonMusical @questlove @blackthought @theroots that show is amazing!!!! Hurry up. I need that soundtrack! pic.twitter.com/YxEgAYNPpC— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 18, 2015
