What the Stars are Saying About Broadway's Hottest Play, Hamilton

@HamiltonMusical/Twitter
Samantha Simon
Aug 17, 2015 @ 8:00 pm

If there's one play that's gotten a ton of buzz this summer, it's Hamilton. In May, the rap-driven musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton wrapped up its off-Broadway run, which drew a crowd that included everyone from Paul McCartney and Julia Roberts to Helen Mirren and President Obama. And so it's no surprise that the stars have continued to turn out in full force ever since the play began its Broadway preview performances in July.

For opening night on August 6, the packed audience at the Richard Rodgers Theater included some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Bateman, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Also in attendance was Marc Jacobs, who even posted a selfie in which he's rocking one of the play's black-and-gold tank tops. But the star turnout didn't stop with Hamilton's Broadway debut. Since then, Natalie Portman, Denzel Washington, and Zachary Quinto are among those who have snagged much-coveted tickets to the hip-hop musical, which stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and a mostly non-white cast in its powerful retelling of the past.

Scroll down to see what the stars are saying—or, rather, Tweeting and 'gramming—about the play that's making history, and find out why you should try to get tickets if you're in New York City. Although we'll warn you, it's no easy feat to score seats to this consistently sold-out show.

5 pm, Aug 6th, 2015. Opening night on Broadway. The curtain rose and everything changed. X sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

 

 

 

   

Getting my Broadway Theater thang on! The opening of Hamilton!!! A Must See if you're in NY!!

A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on

 

 

 

@HAMILTON - another immigrant coming up from the bottom #BEST

A video posted by Rosie ODonnell (@rosie) on

 

 

 

 

