It's a question many women ask often: What should I wear to work today? Let some of New York's finest designers brainstorm for you! InStyle.com asked a mix of celebrities and designers their top tips for boardroom-dressing at New York Fashion Week. From Ivanka Trump to Rachel Bilson, click through the gallery to see more tips from some of our favorite style stars.

