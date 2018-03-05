What Really Happens Inside the Bathrooms at the Oscars and 16 Moments You Didn't See on TV

The 90th annual Academy Awards were historic for many reasons.

Yes, celebrities like Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o, Nicole Kidman, and Danai Gurira were among the best dressed on the red carpet. And yes, we're seriously petitioning for Tiffany Haddish and Mara Rudolph to host next year's show together. But trust us, all of the action that's worth paying attention actually happens off camera—and sometimes even inside the bathrooms.

That's why we've brought you fun facts and a list of every hilarious Oscars 2018 moment you definitely didn't catch on TV or via Twitter. From Emma Stone reaching into her purse for goodies to what Leslie Mann kept reapplying in front of the mirror, these are the best of the best moments.

1. Leslie Mann reapplying lipstick and fluffing the many layers of her Zac Posen dress in the bathroom.

2. Sally Hawkins shuffling into the bathroom with her super heavy dress. “I keep tripping!" she said. Inside, she was applying Visine, and when a bathroom attendant told her she loved her movie, Hawkins hugged her and said thanks so much. “I love your earrings" she told the attendant.

3. Allison Janney using the men’s bathroom instead of the women’s, and leaving her Oscar on the bar outside as a friend watched the door. Immediately, people at the bar started taking selfies with Janney’s Oscar until she emerged from the men’s room and broke out into a fit of laughter.

4. Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer hugging it out during commercial break, then continuing to chat back and forth all night. Armie was sitting right behind Timothée.

5. Ansel Elgort and pal Timothée Chalamet taking selfies together 10 seconds before the return from a commercial break, and camera crews trying to get them to sit back down in time.

6. Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers fixing the curl in Timothée's hair from the row behind him.

7. Jennifer Lawrence sharing her water bottle with Lupita Nyong'o.

8. 7-year-old The Florida Project star Brooklyn Prince sitting on Jennifer Lawrence’s lap during commercial break and going through her clutch. Emma Stone, seated next to J. Law, also let Prince go through her clutch.

9. Emma Stone eating snacks out of her purse.

10. Taraji P. Henson kicking back champagne in the Dolby Lounge just off the lobby for a majority of the show.

11. Margot Robbie literally sprinting in heels in the lobby to get back to her seat in time.

12. Allison Janney getting mobbed by friends and family at the bar shortly after her Oscar win (with Oscar in tow, of course).

13. Sally Hawkins downing Diet Coke in between commercial breaks.

14. After Frances McDormand gave her epic Best Actress speech, she came back to her seat during a commercial break and received a standing ovation from the front row. Saoirse Ronan ran after her to give her a hug.

15. Meryl Streep giving a congratulatory hug to Frances McDormand after the show ended.

16. Emily Blunt and Lupita Nyong'o hanging out under heating lamps while waiting in the car pick-up area after the show.