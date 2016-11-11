What Priyanka Chopra Revealed in Playing "Never Have I Ever" with Tony Goldwyn

Priyanka Chopra and Tony Goldwyn hit Bravo's Watch What Happens Live earlier this week and told all to host Andy Cohen. The program frequently puts fun spins on classic games and for the Quantico and Scandal stars, Never Have I Ever was the night's amusement of choice.

As always on the show, the drinks flowed, which made it much easier for Chopra and Goldwyn to reveal some juicy secrets, naturally. For the evening's iteration of the game, the ABC show actors drank if they had done something that Cohen stated and would not sip from their beverages if they had not.

The fun began with Cohen asking the duo whether they had ever taken something from their shows' wardrobe departments. The incredibly stylish Chopra didn't press her drink to her lips—designers are clamoring to dress her off-screen as you might already know—but Goldwyn had to take a few drinks!

It looks like he and President Fitzgerald Grant may have something in common after all: stealing the presidency versus pilfering some designer duds. See what we did there? Watch the full game in the video at top.

And speaking of fashion, Chopra flexed her style muscles in a navy crepe linear pleat strapless dress by Dion Lee. She injected a dose of fall-perfect color with berry-hued lips, while her shiny brunette waves added some drama to her simple, yet chic ensemble.

Quantico is on right now, so we can get our fill of Chopra's talent and beauty before the year comes to an end, but we'll have to wait until the new year for Goldwyn on our screens again when Scandal returns in January.