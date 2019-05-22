People Are Divided Over What Prince William Is Saying to Princess Charlotte in This Video

On Monday, the Kensington Royal Instagram account posted a sweet video of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And while the video included Prince George giving Kate's Chelsea Flower garden a rating of "20 out of 10," that's not what has people talking.

After that cute moment, Prince William turns to Charlotte and utters some syllables that have the internet stumped.

Watch the moment yourself, just before he asks her to push him on the swing.

One theory people have is that Prince William was calling her by a nickname: "Mignonette."

Anyone notice right before he asked Charlotte to push him, he called her by a her lovely nickname. someone from KP IG’s comment section suggested William called her ‘Mignonette ‘ which means ‘delicate. — Blissfully_me (@blissfultobeme) May 21, 2019

Mignonette I think - cutie. Not 100% though — Emma Maudsley (@TawnyOwlEmma) May 21, 2019

William is calling his daughter Mignonette 😍! How sweet 💕 https://t.co/fkjsctY6mn — Милица Вукчевић ♚ (@Milica_Vukcevic) May 20, 2019

Other people, however heard something different, and think he's saying, "have you been on here?"

He says “have you been on here?” — Kaitlin Morgan (@MorgKaitlin) May 21, 2019

Princess Charlotte already has a very British nickname (Lottie), but it's not out of the realm of possibility that she'd have another one, too.

We'll leave it up to you to theorize what he's actually saying.