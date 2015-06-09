What Not to Do When Returning an Item

We’ve all been there—wanting to return an item (or items) that we purchased on a whim, usually for an upcoming event that had us feeling especially uninspired by our closets. Perhaps you went home, tried it on, and realized it just wasn’t really right, or noticed that the fit wasn’t as great as it seemed in the cloistered dressing room. Maybe you were even so confident in your choice at first that you ripped off the price tags. So what’s there to do, other than hold on to the item, letting it collect dust in your closet?

Well, depending on the store's policies, you still might be able to return it if you follow the below advice to a T. We spoke to numerous retail associates with experience at stores like Madewell, Lululemon, LOFT, and Barneys to find out exactly what behavior you should avoid if you want to get your money back.

1. Don't overdo it with your reason for return.

"People who come in with an elaborate story locked and loaded always come off more suspicious and lead the sales person to inspect the garment more closely," one associate told us. Remember to keep your reasoning short and sweet.

2. Don't return something without reading the garment's care instructions first.

"While I was working at Lululemon, a woman came in determined to return a tennis skirt that had been ruined underneath the heat of an iron. She was adamant that it was our fault. Unfortunately, when you don't read the care instructions, it's your fault," one associate recalled. Simply put, if there was a warning that you disregarded, you won't be getting your money back.

