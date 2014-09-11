What New TV Shows Should You Tune in to This Fall? We Can't Wait to Watch These 7!

Clear out your DVRs because it’s almost fall TV season. While we can’t wait for our favorite series to return to the small screen (hello, Scandal and The Good Wife), the lineup of new network shows has us even more excited to tune in come late September.

We’ve sifted through all of the fall premieres and compiled a list of our favorites to help you navigate the season. At the top of our list? Shonda Rhimes’s How to Get Away with Murder, starring Viola Davis as a no-nonsense criminal defense professor (pictured above), who finds herself entangled in a murder plot with a group of her law students. Other dramas that had us glued to the TV: The DC Comics show Gotham with Ben McKenzie as a young Commissioner Gordon, murder mystery Gracepoint, and White House thriller Madam Secretary, which stars Tea Leoni in the title role.

As for fall’s new comedies, the heavy hitters this year are the rom-coms. We cry-laughed during Marry Me, about a longtime couple (Casey Wilson and Ken Marino) on the road to marriage, and couldn’t wait for more episodes of the Rashida Jones-produced A to Z . We can’t forget Selfie, the modern take on My Fair Lady, starring up-and-comer Karen Gillan as social media-obsessed Eliza Dooley, who, with the help of her coworker (John Cho), hits the refresh button on her life.

Check out all the details on our favorite new TV shows, including can’t-miss premiere dates here:

1. How to Get Away with Murder (Thursday, Sept. 25, 10 p.m., ABC) Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes crafts a scintillating legal thriller following a Philly criminal defense professor (Davis) and her overzealous law students.

2. A to Z (Thursday, Oct. 2, 9:30 p.m., NBC)

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

This sweet rom-com, executive produced by Jones, stars Mad Men’s Ben Feldman as the fate-obsessed Andrew, who believes his match is no-nonsense lawyer Zelda (Cristin Milioti). She needs some convincing.

3. Gotham (Monday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., FOX)

FOX via Getty Images

Dig in to the treacherous backstories of DC Comics supervillains like Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith). Keep your eyes peeled for an adorably brooding preteen Bruce Wayne.

4. Gracepoint (Thursday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m., FOX)

FOX via Getty Images

This murder mystery will hit you in the gut as it follows two beach-town detectives (David Tennant and Anna Gunn) who are trying to solve a young boy’s murder.

5. Madam Secretary (Sunday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., CBS)

Craig Blankenhorn/CBS via Getty Images

Years after retiring from the CIA, Elizabeth McCord (Leoni) gets dragged back into duty by POTUS, who appoints the mom of two as Secretary of State.

6. Marry Me (Tuesday, Oct. 14, 9 p.m., NBC)

Greg Gaynes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Just as Annie (Wilson) melts down about not being engaged, her BF Jake (Marino) pops the question. Their bumpy path to marriage is hilarious schadenfreude.

7. Selfie (Tuesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., ABC)

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

When social media-crazed Eliza Dooley (Gillan) realizes that followers don’t equal friends IRL, she asks a coworker (Cho) to help her hit the refresh button on her life.

—With reporting by Tessa Trudeau