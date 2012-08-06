What Maria Menounos Thinks When She Wears a Bikini

Image zoom Mike Trainer/BuzzFoto.com; Gustavo Caballero/WireImage

Maria Menounos isn’t shy about wearing her bikini in front of the world—we’ve spotted her this summer showing off her abs to photographers plenty of times—which is why we were curious to find out how she feels so good wearing so little. “I think it’s just owning what you got,” the Dancing With the Stars alum and Extra host told InStyle.com at the Crocs 10th anniversary event in New York. “If there’s a little extra going on, I’m not going to fret about it. I’d rather have fun and be free and be confident and own it.” She’s quick to point out that sexiness comes from within: “If you go out there and you act confident, and you just don’t think about those things, no one else will either.” That's advice to remember!

