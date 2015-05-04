Make Brooklyn Decker a Bridesmaid and She'll Rap for You

Brooklyn Decker does more than just wear a dress and catch a bouquet as a bridesmaid. The mom-to-be recently revealed to InStyle that she brings something totally unexpected to the table when it comes to her friends' weddings. "I have a reputation for rapping," she said. "Public speaking makes me so nervous, and I don't want to get too emotional."

Her MO: Personalize lyrics to her favorite songs, like turning Beyoncé's "1+1" into the story of her and her pal's friendship, or the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme into Fresh Prince of Bosnia. "It’s a really good way to kick off the toast," Decker said. "It’s not super sappy, but there's obviously a lot of effort that goes into it."

Of course, Decker's gestures are much-appreciated. "I do get standing ovations, but part of me thinks it's because they feel sorry for me," she said. "It's like good-effort claps. I happily take them."

RELATED: Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker Are Expecting a Baby