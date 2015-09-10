5 Things We’re Looking Forward to at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival

It’s the most magical time of the year! And it’s not even holiday season! On the same day New York Fashion Week commences in the Big Apple to satiate appetites of fashionistas everywhere, the Toronto International Film Festival kicks off across the border up north to the delight of movie lovers around the world. Indeed, the Canadian city transforms into a mini-Hollywood for 10 days in honor of the fest, complete with red carpets, star-spotting, and killer parties. Team InStyle is on the ground now to bring you all the latest updates. Here’s what we’re looking forward to most:

InStyle Landing at Storys

Our editors, along with editors from our sister publications People and Entertainment Weekly, are dispatched to Toronto to get the scoop straight from the stars, who will all be visiting us at our pop-up portrait studio at the historic Storys Building in the heart of the city’s downtown area. Photographer Jens Langkjaer will be snapping exclusive shots for InStyle of celebs like Naomi Watts and Elle Fanning of About Ray, Sandra Bullock of Our Brand Is Crisis, and so many more (get a first look at his portraits on Instagram (@instylemagazine). Plus, we’re throwing a party for all of our favorite TIFF-goers at the Windsor Arms Hotel. We’ll bring you all the action right here on InStyle.com.

The Oscar Buzz Getting Bigger

The festival is where the Oscar race unofficially ramps up—last year we got a first look at The Theory of Everything and The Imitation Game for example—which makes it all the more fun to check out this year’s new lineup of buzzworthy flicks. The ones topping our must-see list include Freeheld with Julianne Moore and Ellen Page, Trumbo with Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren, The Martian with Matt Damon, The Danish Girl with Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, and so many more.

RELATED: The Leading Ladies to Watch for at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival

The Truth Standing Out

There is a prevalence of truth-seeking themes within the films selected this year, with so many focusing on based-on-a-true-story plotlines. It will be interesting to see real people played in this cinematic way. Robert Redford takes a turn as Dan Rather in Truth, Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo portray real Boston Globe reporters responsible for breaking the Catholic Church molestation scandal in Spotlight, Ben Foster hops on a bicycle to play Lance Armstrong in The Program, Bryan Cranston takes on the role of Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in Trumbo, and Eddie Redmayne plays Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl, the first woman to get sexual reassignment surgery. There are so many more as well.

Book Clubs Going Berserk

Books that have landed on the bestseller list are now getting the movie treatment, which will make book lovers everywhere contemplate which is better—the novels or the films. (It’s a debate we love!) Emma Donoghue’s Room book transforms to the screen with Brie Larson as Ma, Andy Weir’s book The Martian will come to life through Matt Damon as the novel’s hero Mark Watney, and Natalie Portman transformed Amos Oz’s National Book Award Winner A Tale of Love and Darkness into a film, the first one she ever directed, wrote the screenplay for, and starred in.

Jens Langkjaer

Receiving Rainy Day Inspiration

Festival fashion is typically classy—less gowns, more power outfits. This year, there is an unexpected twist: Rain. With several days projected as downpours, we’re looking forward to how some of our favorite fashion superstars (Salma Hayek, Jessica Chastain, Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman, Emily Blunt, Kristen Wiig, and more) are going to rock the red carpet and give us some serious inspiration for how to look chic with an umbrella in tow.

For updates straight from #TIFF15, follow Senior Editor Sharon Clott Kanter at @sharonclott on Twitter and Instagram!

PHOTOS: See the Stars Who Stopped by InStyle's Portrait Studio at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival