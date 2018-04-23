This Is What Kate Middleton and Prince Williams’s Third Baby Will Look Like

Chris Jackson/Getty via Kensington Palace/Instagram
Jonathan Borge
Apr 23, 2018 @ 6:00 am

If you’re a major fan of the royals, then prepare to soon celebrate another major milestone: the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child together.

Kate Middleton is in labor, and while we remain on high-alert for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet their new sibling, we’re wondering what, exactly, this new baby will look like. Will the child look more like Kate? More like William? Maybe like Queen Elizabeth?

VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Visit St. Mary's Hospital

It's obviously unknown, but what we do know is that their first two kids turned out to be insanely cute, capturing the attention of the world for their mighty good lucks. These early images of William with mom Princess Diana and solo are another reminder of just how handsome the child will be.

Tim Graham/Getty

Anwar Hussein/Getty

Kate also got lucky when it came to genes.

In anticipation of the couple’s third baby, we’ve pieced together images of William and Kate through the years that we think predict what this new royal baby will look like.

Enjoy.

1 of 9 Tim Graham/Getty; Courtesy The Middleton Family

1986 and 1987

In 1986, William was just four years old and showed off his patriotism in this look. He later joined the Royal Air Force. Kate returned from living in Jordan for a few years to West Berkshire in September 1986. This photo of her is from 1987.

 

 

2 of 9 Tim Graham/Getty; Whitehotpix/ZUMApress.com

1995

If you're wondering what the royal children will look like as teenagers, here's your best bet. Both 13 in 1995, William and Kate were focused on school. She was a student and athlete (she played hockey, tennis, and volleyball) at St. Andrew's School and he entered Eton College.

 

3 of 9 Getty (2)

The Early 2000s

Shocking, right? William looks so youthful here while Kate obviously tried a different hairdo. In 2002, she walked in a charity fashion show at the University of St. Andrews. By 2003, William was well into his royal life, and attended the 50th anniversary of the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

4 of 9 Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage; Courtesy The Middleton Family

2005

Lookin' cute, guys! This was the year William, 23, was selected for the British Army, while Kate graduated from St. Andrews, where she studied art history.

 

 

5 of 9 Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage; PA Photos/Landov

2007

In 2007, Prince William learned to fly at the Royal Air Force while Kate started to experiment with different fashion at the Cheltenham Festival races.

 

6 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty

2010

Remember this? The good looking couple announced their engagement in 2010. William proposed with Princess Diana's 18-carat sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

7 of 9 Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

2011

Prince William wed Catherine Middleton on April 29, when they were officially crowned the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

8 of 9 Ben Pruchnie/FilmMagic

2015

Kate gave birth to Prince George in 2013, so we had an idea of what Princess Charlotte would look like when she arrived in 2015.

 

9 of 9 Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

2018

On a recent trip to visit the Swedish Royal family in January, pregnant Kate and William kept it classic.

