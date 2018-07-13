Justin Bieber Reportedly Dropped a Half Million On Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Bling

Anyone familiar with Justin Bieber? Blonde (mostly), super apologetic, engaged to Hailey Baldwin … Ring any bells?

Anyway, the Biebs has done pretty well for himself since manager Scooter Braun stumbled upon the teen’s impressive videos in 2007. Four studio albums and 11 years later, Bieber, is as popular as ever—though success hasn’t come without its own price.

Justin has had his share of legal troubles in the past six years. Initially charged with reckless driving in 2012 and two counts of vandalism in 2013 and 2014, respectively, Bieber’s first major offense came in January 2014 when he was pulled over in Miami Beach and arrested under suspicion of DUI, driving with an expired license, and resisting arrest without violence. Several legal battles have followed since the initial arrest, as well as social controversy when a video of a 15-year-old Justin saying the N-word began to circulate online in June 2014.

Bieber’s seemingly straightened out a bit over the past few years, and is now newly engaged to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Justin reportedly proposed to Baldwin with a pear-shaped diamond ring purchased for $500,000. And while a half a million dollars is nothing to scoff at, it’s not about the break the bank for Bieber. According to Celebritynetworth.com, the 24-year-old is worth a whopping $265 million—so about 530 Hailey Baldwin-level engagement rings.

Go forth and be merry, Justin and Hailey. Money can't buy happiness, but $265 million certainly can't hurt? 

