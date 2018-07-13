Justin Bieber Reportedly Dropped a Half Million On Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Bling

Anyone familiar with Justin Bieber? Blonde (mostly), super apologetic, engaged to Hailey Baldwin … Ring any bells?

Anyway, the Biebs has done pretty well for himself since manager Scooter Braun stumbled upon the teen’s impressive videos in 2007. Four studio albums and 11 years later, Bieber, is as popular as ever—though success hasn’t come without its own price.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Justin has had his share of legal troubles in the past six years. Initially charged with reckless driving in 2012 and two counts of vandalism in 2013 and 2014, respectively, Bieber’s first major offense came in January 2014 when he was pulled over in Miami Beach and arrested under suspicion of DUI, driving with an expired license, and resisting arrest without violence. Several legal battles have followed since the initial arrest, as well as social controversy when a video of a 15-year-old Justin saying the N-word began to circulate online in June 2014.

Bieber’s seemingly straightened out a bit over the past few years, and is now newly engaged to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21.

Justin reportedly proposed to Baldwin with a pear-shaped diamond ring purchased for $500,000. And while a half a million dollars is nothing to scoff at, it’s not about the break the bank for Bieber. According to Celebritynetworth.com, the 24-year-old is worth a whopping $265 million—so about 530 Hailey Baldwin-level engagement rings.

Go forth and be merry, Justin and Hailey. Money can't buy happiness, but $265 million certainly can't hurt?