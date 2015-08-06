Why Sugaring Could Replace Waxing as Your Go-To Hair Removal Method

We never thought we'd see the day when we referred to a hair removal process as sweet, though in the case of sugaring, we mean it in a literal sense. The process is somewhat similar to your go-to bikini wax, but uses a mixture of warm water, sugar, and lemon juice to create a fuzz-free finish that won't quit for six weeks.

Sugaring may be news to us, but the method has actually been in practice since 1900 BC, and is a gentler, all-natural alternative to the common waxing treatment. Of course, yanking of the hair is still involved, so it's by no means pain-free, but the sting isn't as bad since the sugar won't adhere to your skin as much as wax, and leaves that first layer intact.

RELATED: How to Physically (and Mentally) Prepare for a Bikini Wax

You can ask your local waxing salon if they do the treatment—a few outposts in New York City have added sugaring to their menus, with one salon that literally borrows its name from the method—or, you can try your own hand at the technique by picking up an at-home sugaring kit, or mixing the paste by simmering sugar, water, and lemon juice over medium heat for 25 minutes until it thickens. Just make sure your roommate doesn't mistake it for some DIY ice cream topping recipe you found on Pinterest...

Related Video: We're Obsessed With Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer

RELATED: Bikini Line Essentials: 3 Ways to Prep for Swimsuit Season