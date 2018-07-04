What Is Serena Williams's Net Worth?

Reigning badass boss Serena Williams has been a professional tennis champ for nearly 23 years, earning 39 (!) Grand Slam titles throughout her impressive career.

As of 2018, Williams has earned an estimated $85 million in prize money—which, of course, is not the extent of her earnings. In addition to actual tennis play, the 36-year-old profits from numerous endorsement deals, which have included Nike, Gatorade, Delta Air Lines, Aston Martin, Pepsi, Beats by Dre, OPI, IBM, and Chase Bank.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The fashionable Williams is also financially buoyed by several product lines, including an HSN collection called Signature Statement, a collaboration with HairTech, self-titled apparel line “Serena,” and a forthcoming beauty brand called Aneres (Serena backwards), which was formerly the title of a since discontinued fashion line she began in 2004.

On top of that (yes, there’s more), Serena and her sister Venus own a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins, and are also the co-authors of a memoir called Serving From The Hip: 10 Rules For Living, Loving and Winning. Serena’s authored several books of her own, as well, including My Life: Queen of the Court.

RELATED: Did Serena Williams Wear Ice Skating Tights While Playing in 80-Degree Weather at Wimbledon?

Oh, and as a fitting final piece of her empire, she’s also a familiar face in the entertainment industry, scoring gigs like her high-profile cameo in Beyonce’s “Sorry” music video and guest roles in My Wife and Kids, ER, Law & Order: SVU, and Drop Dead Diva.

So, all in all, what is a legacy like Williams’s worth? According to celebritynetworth.com, Serena’s valued at $180 million—which, wow, but also, it’s Serena Williams, so we can’t be too surprised.