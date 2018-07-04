What Is Serena Williams's Net Worth?

Reigning badass boss Serena Williams has been a professional tennis champ for nearly 23 years, earning 39 (!) Grand Slam titles throughout her impressive career.
As of 2018, Williams has earned an estimated $85 million in prize money—which, of course, is not the extent of her earnings. In addition to actual tennis play, the 36-year-old profits from numerous endorsement deals, which have included Nike, Gatorade, Delta Air Lines, Aston Martin, Pepsi, Beats by Dre, OPI, IBM, and Chase Bank.
The fashionable Williams is also financially buoyed by several product lines, including an HSN collection called Signature Statement, a collaboration with HairTech, self-titled apparel line “Serena,” and a forthcoming beauty brand called Aneres (Serena backwards), which was formerly the title of a since discontinued fashion line she began in 2004.
On top of that (yes, there’s more), Serena and her sister Venus own a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins, and are also the co-authors of a memoir called Serving From The Hip: 10 Rules For Living, Loving and Winning. Serena’s authored several books of her own, as well, including My Life: Queen of the Court.
RELATED: Did Serena Williams Wear Ice Skating Tights While Playing in 80-Degree Weather at Wimbledon?
Oh, and as a fitting final piece of her empire, she’s also a familiar face in the entertainment industry, scoring gigs like her high-profile cameo in Beyonce’s “Sorry” music video and guest roles in My Wife and Kids, ER, Law & Order: SVU, and Drop Dead Diva.
So, all in all, what is a legacy like Williams’s worth? According to celebritynetworth.com, Serena’s valued at $180 million—which, wow, but also, it’s Serena Williams, so we can’t be too surprised.