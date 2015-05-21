Wait, What Exactly Is Red Nose Day?

You may have been seeing celebs like Kim Kardashian posing with huge red noses, and you've probably heard about the cast members of Game of Thrones teaming up with Coldplay for a musical, but what's all the fuss over red noses and why should you even care?

Well, we're here to break it down for you. It all started in the U.K. during the 1980s when Richard Curtis, the writer and director of Love Actually, decided to fundraise for the hungry and children living in poverty with help from comedian Lenny Henry, and Jane Tewson.

What's their strategy to raising the funds? It's all about having fun and (most importantly) poking fun at celebrities. Some British celebs who have supported the cause include Tony Blair, Dr. Who, and Jack Black. In 2013 One Direction even made a single, "One Way or Another", for the event. In addition to the funny skits and entertainment, red noses are sold for donations all over the U.K., hence the name Red Nose Day. It's become such a big deal that some children also wear costumes.

So, did their comical plan to raise donations work? Indeed. The latest British celebration raised $90 million and overall they have totaled more than $1 billion.

Now it's our turn to see how much we can raise for the USA's charities, like United Way and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Pick up a nose from your local Walgreens and catch Will Ferrell, Jennifer Aniston, and many more celebs having fun tonight on NBC at 8 p.m ET.

