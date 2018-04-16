Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Baby Girl's Name, but Does It Begin with K? 

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby girl to the world recently, and now we know her name. Baby True Thompson joins her cousins Chicago (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child) and Stormi (Kylie Jenner's first child) as the third newborn born into the family. The baby's name is particularly interesting considering she was born amid allegations that Thompson cheated on Kardashian with multiple women. In a post on her website, Khloé revealed that little True was six pounds, 13 ounces, and 21 inches at birth.

While she didn't let the name slip early, and before all of the drama, Khloé did originally give her fans a few hints about what it would be. She told Ellen DeGeneres that if she had a boy, she'd name him Junior, as in Tristan Jr., and that she wanted him to have a "K" or "T" initial like mom and dad. She wasn't as clear about what to expect for a girl though.

"For a girl, I don’t know where to begin," she admitted.

Even though Khloé was excited to welcome a girl, she was hesitant at first because she thought she was having a boy. Multiple sources confirmed her baby would be a boy back in October, and Khloé seemed just as surprised as they likely were when she found out she was having a girl.

"When you have your mind made up as to what you're having, like everyone told me you're going to feel what you're having and you'll just kind of know. And then when you find out it's the complete opposite it's just a shock," she admitted on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it's just like, ‘OK that wasn't what I thought was going on.'"

Even so, it didn't take long before she fully embraced it, even posing in baby pink while on a trip to Japan with her sisters last month.

All's well that ends well.