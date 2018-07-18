What Is Hailey Baldwin's Net Worth?

At the moment, Hailey Baldwin may be best known as Justin Bieber’s fiancée, but that’s hardly her defining characteristic.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The 21-year-old Baldwin, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Brazilian graphic designer Kennya Baldwin, signed with Ford Models in 2014, landing her first campaign and several magazine spreads later that same year.

Since earning her start, Baldwin’s star has continued to rise. After landing photos in Vogue and walking in runway shows for Tommy Hilfiger and Philipp Plein, Baldwin signed with IMG Models in 2016.

Baldwin’s now a fixture at New York Fashion week, and continues to land high-profile campaigns and magazine covers—she hit a major milestone in February with her first Vogue cover.

In addition to her modeling work, Hailey has appeared in two music videos (Cody Simpson’s “On My Mind” and Baptiste Giabiconi’s “Love to Love You Baby”), and serves as co-host for TBS’s Drop the Mic alongside Method Man.

All in all, Baldwin’s net worth is estimated at around $3 million—not bad at 21! Meanwhile bae (Bieber) is valued at $265 million. Looks like the (possible future) Baldwin-Bieber kids are going to be more than alright.