What Will Be the Song of the Summer? Vote Now for Your Favorite!

It's that time of the year again: The weather is hot, the windows are rolled down, and the most infectious pop songs are pummeling through your stereo system. In other words, the time is ripe to pick out the much-hyped song of summer 2015—and this season's crop of contenders is just as good as ever. From former title-holders like Taylor Swift to tag-team frontrunners like Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea, there's plenty for you to choose from, and subsequently rock out to. We've narrowed it down to five of our favorites, so have a listen and scroll down below to vote for your top pick.

"The Night Is Still Young" by Nicki Minaj

"Want To Want Me" by Jason Derulo

"Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift

"Bitch Better Have My Money" by Rihanna

"Pretty Girls" by Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea

