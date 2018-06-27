What Is “Big Dick Energy” (BDE) and Why Are All the Youths Tweeting About It?

So. You’ve heard about this “Big Dick Energy (BDE),” eh? Are you wondering what it is, and why, exactly, all the youths keep talking (and by “talking” we obviously mean tweeting, texting and DM’ing) about it?

Well, buckle up and please don’t start Googling things on your work computer—we’re about to set the record straight. Here, the origin story:

Once upon a time, Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande.

Like most things that confuse yet intrigue us, the trend was bred out of a pop culture phenomenon, particularly the swift engagement of Pete Davidson, SNL comedian and tall tattooed person, and Ariana Grande, the petite ponytailed singer.

And people found their attraction confusing.

Davidson, per Twitter (read: not us), is not a conventionally handsome man—all arms and legs and hunched shoulders. Grande? Well, we’ll let the legions of fan sites devoted to her beauty illustrate how the world feels about her attractiveness.

Anyway, the ever-insensitive internet spawned a thousand theories about why a PYT like Grande would go for a gangly, albeit hilarious, dude like Davidson.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

And then Grande tweeted some private info.

What was it, exactly, about him that made Grande want to go from zero to engaged in a month? Well, things get juicier when Grande then implied that um, her fiancée is well-endowed—“10-inches,” should we believe her PG-13 Tweet (which has since been deleted.)

Subtle.

Gotham/Getty Images

Suddenly, this old Twitter phrase picked up steam.

A phrase spawned in the days following Anthony Bourdain's tragic death began picking up steam as a way to describe the way Davidson carries himself.

we’re talking about how anthony bourdain had big dick energy which is what he would have wanted — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) June 9, 2018

After Grande’s tweet about size, the term really picked up momentum on the world wide web. By Saturday, the niche pockets of Twitter where such gossip is routine began attributing the attraction between the young couple to Davidson’s “Big Dick Energy” (“BDE,” if you’re lazy and/or around children).

And The Cut came through.

The term was forever stamped into history shortly thereafter when The Cut’s Allison P. Davis wrote this handy guide titled, “You Know He Got that Big Dick Energy.”

“BDE is a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it,” writes Davis. “It’s not cockiness, it’s not a power trip—it’s the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself.”

The phrase was officially acknowledged by Grandison.

In a truly full circle moment, Grande commented on The Cut's Instagram post about the terminology, asking, "OMG do I have bde?" (The answer: inconclusive.)

*searches symptoms on Web MD* #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

Davidson acknowledged his new descriptor without words, just with a screenshot posted to his Instagram stories. In the words of Davis, a "classic BDE move."

Classic BDE move. https://t.co/aSKUE2HWE4 — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) June 26, 2018

FAQ

Wait, so this isn't some disease? No. Please don't open WebMD. Please.

Can you give me some synonyms? Swagger. Bravado. Braggadocio. Rihanna.

Use it in a sentence for me. The only reason Pete Davidson can get away with wearing a hot pink Thrasher tee with floral-print board shorts is because of his BDE.

Is BDE something I should aspire to? I don’t know, depends on your feelings of being lumped in to a category with Cate Blanchett, Scott Disick and Chris Evans.

This is dumb. When will it end? It's 2018, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .