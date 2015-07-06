Amazon Prime Day Guarantees More Deals Than Black Friday—and It's Here!

Are you tired of waiting for Black Friday to receive the best shopping deals of the entire year? Well, Amazon feels the same way. That's why they're not waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to reward their Prime members with major price cuts. The epic 24-hour sale is happening right now, and this year is touted to be the biggest ever.

On the eve of Amazon's 20th birthday (back in 2015), the online shopping mega store celebrated the first Prime Day. Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria were given the opportunity to shop exclusive offers that start as early as midnight.

Not a member of Amazon Prime? No worries, it's not too late to sign up, plus there's a 30-day free trial period. Besides the unbeatable discounts on Prime Day, members get to enjoy unlimited free two-day shipping and unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, and music. Head over to Amazon now for some serious savings.