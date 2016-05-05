This May Be the Healthiest Thing to Eat After Your Morning Workout

Carbs are probably the last thing you'd expect to eat after a workout, but according to nutrition coach Joe Wicks, they're essential for kick-starting muscle recovery and keeping energy levels high—especially following a morning sweat session. In fact, the self-taught chef, who's gained a cult following for his 15-second cooking video tutorials on Instagram (@thebodycoach), devotes an entire section of his new book, Lean in 15 ($16; amazon.com), to "post-workout carbohydrate refuel recipes." His personal favorite? These banana and blueberry overnight oats, which can be prepped the night before so they're ready to go after you hit the gym in the morning. "Your body needs to refuel, or else you'll feel lethargic all day," Wicks tells InStyle. Take notes, people.

Banana and Blueberry Overnight Oats

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 banana, roughly chopped

1/3 cup full-fat yogurt

1 cup almond milk

1 scoop strawberry protein powder

1¼ cups rolled oats handful of pistachios or other nuts, blueberries and raspberries to serve

Directions

1. Place the banana, yogurt, almond milk and protein powder into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and stir in the oats, then cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

2. When ready to eat, top with the nuts, blueberries and raspberries.

From LEAN IN 15 by Joe Wicks. Copyright © 2016 by Joe Wicks. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.