What Fashion You Can Expect on Pretty Little Liars This Season

Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com is going to be InStyle.com's correspondent on all things Pretty Little Liars fashion for season four. Scroll down to find out what you can expect this season, and stay tuned for exclusive updates every week on what the ladies of Rosewood wore during each episode.

Pretty Little Liars returns for season four tonight, and we can't wait to see what the ladies of Rosewood have been up to since we last left them—and what they're wearing. Thankfully, the show's costume designer, Mandi Line, gave us the inside scoop. "Look for the girls to step up their fashion as usual," Line hinted. It all starts with the opening scene, a dramatic funeral setting, seen above. Line took inspiration from Reservoir Dogs to create the look. "We needed those dresses to give us a slow-motion moment for a badass, head-to-toe funeral look," Line said. As for the characters, look for Aria to "do her own thing," Line said, adding that she'll wear a mix of J Brand, Topshop, and the designer's own personal jewelry. Catch all the action on Pretty Little Liars, premiering tonight at 8/7c on ABC Family, and check back on InStyle.com every week to get more exclusive updates on how you can get the look from the show.

MORE:• Shop Lucy Hale's Hot Pink Lip Color• PLL: The Story Behind the Red Coat• Why Shay Mitchell Loves Her Emily Costumes

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com