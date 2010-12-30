What to Expect From Oprah Winfrey's New Network

January 1, 2011 is a big day. Not just because it's the start of a new year, but also because it's when the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), launches. What can you expect? Well, plenty of Oprah Winfrey, for starters. She's launching shows with behind-the-scenes footage, and a new program called Oprah Presents Master Class that features celebrities like Jay-Z, Simon Cowell and more. But it’s not all Oprah. The channel will also showcase familiar Oprah experts, like Dr. Phil, Suze Orman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, plus new faces, like Canadian chefs Anna Wallner and Kristina Matisic on Anna & Kristina’s Grocery Bag. We’re most excited about Finding Sarah, with former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, and Why Not? With Shania Twain, which both launch this spring. Click here to find out channel OWN is on in your area and tell us: Do you plan on watching Oprah's new network?