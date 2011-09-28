What Duchess Catherine Bought at Topshop

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Topshop in London this week, where she scooped up some budget-friendly pieces! Among them, she bought a teal polka dot skirt (available in the U.K. only), and a pair of delicate $10 gold leaf-shaped earrings, People reports. She also carried this cobalt boucle jacket with velvet trim to the checkout counter; score your own for $130 at Topshop.com. We can't wait to see how she styles her new finds!

