What Does Revenge Smell Like? Check Out the Show's New Fragrance, Double Infinity

Just when we thought Revenge’s surprises were put on hold until season three! The show recently released a perfume—turning must-see TV into must-smell TV—with the launch of Double Infinity, a name inspired by the symbol created by Emily Thorne and her father. The red bottle boasts a dramatic combination of jasmine, peony, and pink pepper, with citrus notes like grapefruit and orange blended into the mix (a fit for both Victoria Grayson’s luxe vanity as well as the casual looks favored by Charlotte). The fragrance, available for $50 kohls.com, also offers a three-piece gift set option ($55) and a hair mist ($30). And thanks to the long-wearing notes, the scent is guaranteed to last all day—no matter where your plot takes you.

