What Does Lorde Do with Her Outfit After an Awards Show?

After rocking a custom-made outfit on the red carpet, you might as well wear it again—and Lorde is totally on board with that. The singer took to her Instagram this week to show off an ensemble that featured the black Narciso Rodriguez crop top she wore to the Golden Globes earlier this month, only this time with no red carpet in sight.

“All into reusing parts of past award show outfits (this is my golden globes top) cause they’re CUSTOM MADE and too good to just hang up and never wear again,” Lorde captioned the shot, pictured below. She paired the tank with high-waisted jeans by Karen Walker and white Stan Smith sneaks, creating a much more casual look than the glam pantsuit she sported at the Globes.

And Lorde isn’t the only star who’s been dishing on what happens to her red carpet looks post-awards show. Jessica Chastain recently revealed to People StyleWatch that she’s now the proud owner of some of her favorite custom-made creations. “I’ve been very lucky that if a designer has made a dress especially for me that they let me keep it,” Chastain said. “I’m a lucky girl, but my storage unit is getting very big.” Chicest storage unit ever? We think so.

