What Do You Think of Michelle Obama's Shorts?

Dana Felthauser/AP Photo
Joyann King
Aug 19, 2009 @ 10:00 am

Michelle Obama is making waves again for showing some skin and it's not about her arms, but her gorgeous gams. The First Lady's choice to wear mid-thigh length shorts while vacationing spurred a Today show debate between Mary Tomer of Mrs-O.org and Washington Post fashion editor Robin Givhan. Tomer finds her shorts "appropriate" for vacationing at the Grand Canyon, but Givhan argues that when exiting Air Force One the First Lady should be prepared for the usually "formal photographs."

Do you approve of the First Lady's shorts? Vote at today.msnbc.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!