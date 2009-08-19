What Do You Think of Michelle Obama's Shorts?

Michelle Obama is making waves again for showing some skin and it's not about her arms, but her gorgeous gams. The First Lady's choice to wear mid-thigh length shorts while vacationing spurred a Today show debate between Mary Tomer of Mrs-O.org and Washington Post fashion editor Robin Givhan. Tomer finds her shorts "appropriate" for vacationing at the Grand Canyon, but Givhan argues that when exiting Air Force One the First Lady should be prepared for the usually "formal photographs."

