What Do Helen Mirren and the Royal Canadian Air Force Have in Common?

We've heard of bootcamp-themed classes at the gym before, but when it comes to working on her fitness, Helen Mirren prefers the real deal—namely, the exact regime used by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

At a recent event, Mirren told reporters all about the intense workout routine that both she and the RCAF use to get into top form, Yahoo reports. "I'm not very fit at all actually. Just this morning I started my exercises, which I haven't been doing for months, maybe years. I do a thing that leads me into exercise. It is the Royal Canadian Air Force exercise plan," she said. "It is 12 minutes, and they have charts you follow. Each day, you have to do the exercises within the 12 minutes, and until you can, you can't move up."

The exercises include basic movements like arm circling, push-ups, running, leg raises, and many more motions designed to give all of your muscle groups a quick toning without the use of any equipment, and has been in practice since the late '50s. Bootcamp fitness classes, like Barry's, have been trending at gyms across the country, but Mirren has been ahead of that game for years. "It is the exercise I have done off and on my whole life. It just very gently gets you fit," she added. "Two weeks of doing that and you think, 'Yeah, I could go to the gym now.'" Considering that the regime doesn't require weights, can be done almost anywhere, and is likely to get our figure as trim as Mirren's, we just might be joining her!

