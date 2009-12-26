What To Do With Gifts You Don't Want

Received a present you don't want? Don't let it go to waste! Here are three ways to remedy a gifting gaffe without the re-gift guilt:

Sell it: Take unwanted clothing and accessories to a consignment store such as Buffalo Exchange for cash. Got more time? eBay is always a best bet.

Swap it: Unload gifts and holiday leftovers by throwing a swap party. What doesn't fit one person's needs can suit another's perfectly. Sites such as Unwant'd and SwapAce are also great resources for trading gadgets, games, books and fashion.

Donate it: Simply drop off gifts at the local Salvation Army or Goodwill. The donations are tax deductible—just ask for a receipt—and can even be picked up right at your door.

—Enid Portuguez