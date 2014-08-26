What Did Sofía Vergara Wear Beneath Her Sexy Emmys Gown? Kmart Underwear!

There's no question that Sofía Vergara was (of course!) one of the best-dressed stars at the 2014 Emmy Awards, and now she's dishing on one of her style secrets: Kmart underwear. The actress may have wowed on the red carpet in a sculptural Roberto Cavalli strapless gown and a dazzling selection of Lorraine Schwartz diamond and emerald jewelry, but her choice of affordable undergarments is what has us talking.

The Modern Family star revealed that why she may not get to keep her gorgeous white dress or stunning accessories from the event, she definitely got to keep the one other item she was had on throughout the duration of the evening. "I am wearing Cavalli. I don’t own it. I’m wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. I don’t own it," Vergara told InStyle.com. "I am wearing—as usual, a tradition for me—Kmart underwear. I own it! And that’s it. That’s all I’m wearing."

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo